Art prize made to challenge

Cathy Farry, Executive Director of West Darling Arts. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Cathy Farry, Executive Director of West Darling Arts. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

West Darling Arts have a new art prize and have set a challenge for artists in the Far West.

“Pushing Your Boundaries in 3D” is an open exhibition of three-dimensional artwork that can be made in any medium although they will need to be fit for public display for the period of the exhibition.

Artists will be required to push their boundaries and challenge themselves with something new for this competition.

