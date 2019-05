South Roos run away with game

Lachlan McKenzie kicks South into attack on Wednesday night. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling Lachlan McKenzie kicks South into attack on Wednesday night. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

Six goals from Jordan Rowlands and five from Connor Washbrook led South to a thumping 120-point win over Central on a windy Wednesday night at the Jubilee Oval in round two of the under 18s.

Kicking with a strong breeze blowing to the city end of the ground, South wasted little time as Casey Ferguson slotted his side’s first goal of the match. Goals to Mason Ferguson and Rowlands followed before a perfect transitioning play from halfback was capped off by Tarrant Wood for South’s fifth of the term.

It was utter domination by the Roos as they scored nine times from 10 forward fifty entries set up by their stoppage work in which they won eight clearances, including five in the centre, to Central’s two.

