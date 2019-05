Robins soar

West’s Bryce Cieslik weaves his way through traffic against North. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling West’s Bryce Cieslik weaves his way through traffic against North. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

Set up by dominant first and third quarters, West ran away with an easy 53-point win over North on Wednesday night in round two of the Under 18 competition.

It was a strange start to the game given that while West controlled both possession and territory and made it count with four first-quarter goals, North were fantastic around the stoppages and led the clearances five to one.

The Bulldogs’ tackling was also top-notch with 10 for the term but they just couldn’t stop West going forward with the Robins entering their attacking fifty 11 times for eight scoring shots.

