Art gallery gains new specialist

Conservation specialist Emily Kelleher in the storage space at the Regional Art Gallery.

City Council’s efforts to digitise the city’s extensive art collection has received a welcome boost with conservation specialist Emily Kelleher joining the Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery team for three months.

Ms Kelleher is a recent graduate from the Masters of Cultural Materials Conservation at the University of Melbourne, and will spend her time surveying the gallery’s collection and performing routine conservation and preservation tasks.

She will also prepare works for the digitisation process, provide a training session for staff, and give a public presentation at the gallery in June to provide insight into the delicate process of art conservation and preservation.

