Flying high

Broken Hill High School student Maggie Tavian. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Broken Hill High School student Maggie Tavian. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Broken Hill High School student Maggie Tavian will be jetting off to the US in a few months for a Global Young Leaders Conference.

The Year 11 student will go to Washington and New York for 10 days in July.

The conference incorporates leadership skills and allows students to gain different perspectives from peers from around the world.

