Heidi’s hundred

Heidi Drenkhahn kicks out of fullback in last year’s women’s grand final. Drenkhahn plays her 100th game against Central today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Heidi Drenkhahn kicks out of fullback in last year’s women’s grand final. Drenkhahn plays her 100th game against Central today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The South Football Club will celebrate their first women’s footballer to play 100 games today when Heidi Drenkhahn lines up against Central at the Memorial Oval.

Having never played Australian Rules football before, Drenkhahn was one of the pioneers of the women’s game in the city.

“I had never played any type of football. As a kid I played netball, tennis and sailed in summer,” Drenkhahn explained.

