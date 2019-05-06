Westies two from two

Thomas Rowe in full flight as he kicks a goal after the three-quarter time siren. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Thomas Rowe in full flight as he kicks a goal after the three-quarter time siren. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

West maintained their spot on top of the AFL Broken Hill League ladder after a convincing 39-point win over North on Saturday at the Jubilee Oval.

The win, West’s first against the Bulldogs since 2016, was built upon defensive pressure and structure that stifled North’s ball movement and held them to just two goals for the day.

Conditions on Saturday did play a role in the dour nature of the game with a strong breeze blowing to the scoreboard end of the ground although neither side really took advantage of it.

