Anzac medal for Mel

(From left) Mel Moldenhauer, winner of the 2019 Anzac Medal, Des Kennedy, President of the Broken Hill RSL, and Mrs Iris Jones, the mother of Sgt Wendy Jones. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson (From left) Mel Moldenhauer, winner of the 2019 Anzac Medal, Des Kennedy, President of the Broken Hill RSL, and Mrs Iris Jones, the mother of Sgt Wendy Jones. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The Broken Hill Netball Association held its annual Anzac Round last Tuesday night to honour those who served and died in war.

All the games began with the players, coaches and umpires lining up on the court for the Anzac ode, the Last Post and a minute’s silence.

Players, from under 9s to A Grade, bowed their heads to remember and honour the fallen.

