Polio info session

(From left) Physio at Natural Revolution Group, Vaishakh Nair, with Paul Cavendish of Polio Australia, polio survivor Margaret Hoare and Harold Williams Home’s Tracy Reardon and Ann Trebilcock, at last October’s Polio Australia workshop at the University Department of Rural Health. An information session is being held at the GP Superclinic for those interested next week. PICTURE: Callum Marshall (From left) Physio at Natural Revolution Group, Vaishakh Nair, with Paul Cavendish of Polio Australia, polio survivor Margaret Hoare and Harold Williams Home’s Tracy Reardon and Ann Trebilcock, at last October’s Polio Australia workshop at the University Department of Rural Health. An information session is being held at the GP Superclinic for those interested next week. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

A free information session for polio survivors, along with their families and carers, will take place at the GP Superclinic on May 16.

Run by Polio Australia, the session will get underway from 2.30pm and will provide valuable information about the Late Effects of Polio (LEoP).

The information session follows on from a Polio Australia workshop at the University Department of Rural Health last year in which local health and medical professionals met up with local polio survivors to discuss key issues around the disease.

