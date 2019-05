Federal funding for $5m fish hatchery

(From left) Cheryl Blore, Peter Hempel, Paul Roberts, Graeme McCrabb, Parkes MP Mark Coulton, Robert Bosch, Barbara Quayle, Central Darling Shire General Manager Greg Hill and Rob Gregory at Copi Hollow yesterday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall (From left) Cheryl Blore, Peter Hempel, Paul Roberts, Graeme McCrabb, Parkes MP Mark Coulton, Robert Bosch, Barbara Quayle, Central Darling Shire General Manager Greg Hill and Rob Gregory at Copi Hollow yesterday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The federal government has committed $5 million to a native fish hatchery at Menindee and said they’ll be working with the locals and state government to get it delivered.

Speaking at Copi Hollow yesterday, Parkes MP Mark Coulton said the hatchery was one of several commitments the Coalition had made following the release of the recent Vertessy report into the summer’s three mass fish kills at Menindee.

“Following on from Professor Vertessy’s report into the fish kills there was money allocated for the fish health and the health of the river,” said Mr Coulton.

