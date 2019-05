Fast train just the ticket

Waiting for a train: Members of the Peterborough Transport Group at the Peterborough Railway Station. PICTURE: Garry K Stubbs Waiting for a train: Members of the Peterborough Transport Group at the Peterborough Railway Station. PICTURE: Garry K Stubbs

The people of Peterborough are calling for the return of the passenger train between Adelaide and Broken Hill.

With the approach of the federal election, a group has been formed to press the Commonwealth to fund a fast train service that could provide a boost to country towns.

A morning train would leave from Broken Hill and stop on request at Cockburn, Mingary, Olary, Manna Hill, Yunta, Oodlawirra and then Peterborough, Jamestown, Gladstone, Crystal Brook, Snowtown, Balaklava, Mallala, Elizabeth and Adelaide.

