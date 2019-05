Come and shop with us

Aruma Lodge residents June Henderson and Phil Reed are all set for the upcoming Mother’s Day Pop Up Shop, and extend an invitation to everyone to come along. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Aruma Lodge residents June Henderson and Phil Reed are all set for the upcoming Mother’s Day Pop Up Shop, and extend an invitation to everyone to come along. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Aruma Lodge is holding a Mother’s Day Pop Up Shop on Friday and everyone is invited.

The pop up shop will allow the Aruma Lodge residents who are unable to go out into the community to have a shopping spree from a few local businesses.

The event will have Mother’s Day gifts galore, with stalls from the Lollipop Tree, Temby’s Pharmacy, and the YMCA will join the fun.

