Lifeline working closely together

(From left) Lifeline Central West’s Aidan Keough and Stephanie Robinson with Broken Hill Lifeline CEO Scott Hammond. PICTURE: Callum Marshall (From left) Lifeline Central West’s Aidan Keough and Stephanie Robinson with Broken Hill Lifeline CEO Scott Hammond. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Two representatives of the Central West Lifeline were in the city last week to meet Broken Hill Lifeline about what experiences each could pass on and how they could work more closely together.

CEO of Broken Hill Lifeline, Scott Hammond, said the meeting had been a great chance to discuss with Central West Lifeline their community strategies and other topics.

“Not only did they get to see what services we’re providing, but it was also a great opportunity to explore working more closely together on different projects,” Mr Hammond said.

