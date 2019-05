South left in the dark

South footballers Cody Schorn (left) Nick Agius and Mason Squire at 6:15pm last Thursday night. When then other clubs are just getting started for their senior training sessions, South are forced off the Alma Oval due to a lack of adequate lighting. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan South footballers Cody Schorn (left) Nick Agius and Mason Squire at 6:15pm last Thursday night. When then other clubs are just getting started for their senior training sessions, South are forced off the Alma Oval due to a lack of adequate lighting. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

They might be the most successful AFL Broken Hill club over the past decade but the South Football Club’s training conditions leave a lot to be desired.

It has been a long-running joke that the Roos have been forced to train in the dark at their Alma Oval home but some of the scarce lighting they did have is now also out of action. This has forced their League side to start training at 5pm when many players have yet to finish work.

While North and West (Jubilee Oval), and Central (Memorial) can start training at 6:30-7pm at their fully floodlit grounds, the Roos have to do whatever drills they can in the fading natural light before running around in the dark to complete their training.

