Prized piece of history

Ben Miller with Kevin White at White’s Mineral Art and Mining Museum yesterday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Ben Miller with Kevin White at White’s Mineral Art and Mining Museum yesterday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Kevin ‘Bushy’ White handed over one of his mineral artworks to 10-year-old Ben Miller at his gallery yesterday after Ben won a Heritage Festival art competition.

The competition required entrants to guess the correct landmark featured in the only unnamed artwork out of 55 that was displayed in the Trades Hall during the Heritage Festival.

The untitled work, depicting the original BHP office, was done by Mr White.

