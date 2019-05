Coalition pledges $3.5m for cultural centre

Federal Minister for Indigenous Affairs, Nigel Scullion, with Parkes MP Mark Coulton in front of the site for the new Baaka Cultural Centre in Wilcannia yesterday. PICTURE: Supplied Federal Minister for Indigenous Affairs, Nigel Scullion, with Parkes MP Mark Coulton in front of the site for the new Baaka Cultural Centre in Wilcannia yesterday. PICTURE: Supplied

By Myles Burt

Wilcannia’s new Baaka Cultural Centre has been secured after the Coalition Government yesterday pledged $3.5 million for the project.

Parkes MP Mark Coulton and the Minister for Indigenous Affairs, Nigel Scullion, travelled to the town to make the announcement and said they were delighted to have been able to help.

The project’s aim is to showcase Aboriginal culture and the traditions of the Baakintji Nation and boost the local economy.

