March against Melanoma

Tony Bosch (left) with Jay Allen on the “Longest Melanoma March”. PICTURE: Supplied Tony Bosch (left) with Jay Allen on the “Longest Melanoma March”. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

Former local Tony Bosch, who’s fighting stage four melanoma, is encouraging everybody to help support ‘Jay’s Longest Melanoma March’.

The march started on March 31 and ends May 19. It involves melanoma survivor Jay Allen travelling 2000 kilometres from Adelaide to Sydney.

Mr Bosch said he had planned to meet up with Jay, donate to the cause and thank him for his advocacy but the meeting turned into something much more substantial.

Please log in to read the whole article.