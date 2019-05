Gun Club aiming for big turnout

Broken Hill Gun Club secretary Wayne Channing (left) and president Darryn Nicholls with some of the senior prizes and junior trophies on offer at this weekend’s West Darling Championships. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Broken Hill Gun Club secretary Wayne Channing (left) and president Darryn Nicholls with some of the senior prizes and junior trophies on offer at this weekend’s West Darling Championships. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The Broken Hill Gun Club will host a two-day shooting event as a revamped West Darling Championships are held over this coming weekend.

The championships kick off at 8:30am on Saturday with three of six events held throughout the day including the Champion of Champions, Pointscore and Double Barrel before the Handicap, Single Barrel and Double Rise events are held the following day.

All events are graded (Overall, AA, A, B and C Grade) apart from the Handicap on Sunday morning which is a team’s event and has cash prizes from first to fifth place.

