Songs for our mothers

Rebecca McInnes is among the special guest artists for the Mother's Day concert at the Musicians' Club. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

The Broken Hill Philharmonic Choir’s next concert is a special one for mum.

“To Mother With Love” will be presented at 2pm on Sunday at the Musicians’ Club Auditorium.

The concert will feature songs not just around the theme of mothers, but also some musical comedy songs from “South Pacific” and the “Sound of Music” and a bracket of famous lullabies.

