Bread cart’s fresh look

Co-ordinator of the Silverton Gaol, Ross Wecker, in the freshly-painted and restored bread cart once used by Forner's Bakery. The bread cart was restored by Anthony Vella Spray Painting after the Broken Hill Historical Society were tasked with revitalising the historical item. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The old Forner’s Bakery bread cart has been fully restored and waiting to be put on display at the Silverton Gaol.

The bread cart was restored by Anthony Vella Spray Painting after the Broken Hill Historical Society were tasked with revitalising the historical item.

It is one of five that John Forner, 98 years old, brought back from Adelaide in the early 1950s for his rounds.

