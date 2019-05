Local greats honoured

By Tyler Hannigan

Two Broken Hill football legends have been named in the greatest NSW team of all time at a function in Sydney yesterday.

Central’s Neil Davies and West’s Bruce McGregor made the cut for New South Wales’ best ever team, revealed at the gala function yesterday.

Davies starred for Glenelg in 143 games across the 1950’s and ‘60’s where he was club captain and a multiple-time best and fairest winner.

