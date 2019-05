King reigns supreme

Central’s Will Campbell breaks out from defence in the Magpies’ win over North. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling Central’s Will Campbell breaks out from defence in the Magpies’ win over North. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

Central Under 18s opened their 2019 account with an upset win over North on Wednesday night by 15 points thanks to four goals by a returning Sinele King.

Having scored only one goal in the first two rounds and losing both games by an average of 106 points, the Magpies looked a different team with the first three goals of the game.

Two of those goals came from King who made his presence felt straightaway while impressive young junior Nick Devoy also chipped in with one before North fought back late thanks to a Bailey Adams major, reducing the margin to 15 points at the first break.

