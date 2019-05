Robins soar over Roos

South’s Luke Collins is gang-tackled in Wednesday night’s Under 18’s clash. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling South’s Luke Collins is gang-tackled in Wednesday night’s Under 18’s clash. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

The Robins are the only undefeated team remaining in the Under 18s competition after holding on for a hard-fought nine-point win against South on Wednesday night.

Both sides went into the clash missing key players including South midfielder Taz Wood and West forward Flynn Murray.

It was a fast, back and forth affair early on in the game before West struck the first blow thanks to a strong mark and goal by skipper Brock Ellis which was followed by a great snap by Suni Forner.

Please log in to read the whole article.