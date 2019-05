Independent candidate throws hat in the ring

By Myles Burt

Independent candidate for Parkes, Will Lander, has been camping under the stars on his election campaign tour of the Far West.

Stopping into Broken Hill yesterday, Mr Lander, a tyre fitting business owner and agronomist from Coonamble, said he decided to throw his hat in the ring due to what he described as the deliberate neglect of country towns.

He said essential services had been cut by government to force people out and he also wants a Royal Commission into water mismanagement in the Murray-Darling Basin, coal seam gas projects banned and an inquiry into the Inland Rail project.

