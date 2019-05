250 for Howie

Bulldogs’ champion Codie Howard lines up for game 250 today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Bulldogs’ champion Codie Howard lines up for game 250 today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

North’s Codie Howard adds to his already illustrious resume today when he lines up for game number 250 against Central at the Memorial Oval.

Howard, who is also North’s coach for 2019, has played in seven North premiership sides (2004, ‘07, ‘08, ‘11, ‘12, ‘13, ‘16), captaining five of them.

Individually, Howard won back-to-back Lionel Johnston Medals in 2007 (tied with Tim Ferguson) and 2008, represented Broken Hill on numerous occasions and has won multiple best and fairest awards with the Bulldogs.

