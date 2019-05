Gillespie tons up

Sarah Gillespie, shown in action in the 2017 grand final, will play her 100th game today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Sarah Gillespie, shown in action in the 2017 grand final, will play her 100th game today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

A week after celebrating their first 100-game women’s player, the South Football Club has a second as Sarah Gillespie joins the centurions club.

Since debuting in 2013, Gillespie has been a constant in South’s side, shouldering much of the ruck load and remains a vital part of the Roos’ setup.

Like many of the women’s players from the early years of the competition, Gillespie was short on actual football experience but found her way to South through workmates and overcame some early trepidation about the game.

