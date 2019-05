Drought assistance tops list

The Darling River Group at the CWA State Conference. From left: Kathleen Gilby (Tibooburra), Therese Davies (Tibooburra), Amanda Vagg (Ivanhoe), Annette Turner (White Cliffs), Yvette Smith (Broken Hill), Marie Kelly (Ivanhoe), Lucy Phillips (Broken Hill), Ellen Pippin (Ivanhoe), Marie Scott (Ivanhoe) and Judith Selby (Menindee). PICTURE: CWA Broken Hill Branch

By Emily Ferguson

Outgoing Country Women’s Association NSW State President, Annette Turner, has spoken about their concerns with drought assistance.

The Country Women’s Association is seeking urgent assurances from both sides of politics amid worries that the upcoming Federal Election had thrown a shadow of uncertainty over aid schemes.

Annette Turner lives at Polpah Station, 16 kilometres from White Cliffs, so she knows all about what the drought is doing.

