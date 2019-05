Graziers raise concerns

The new Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW, Adam Marshall opening the Pastoralists Association of West Darling AGM yesterday. PICTURE: Myles Burt The new Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW, Adam Marshall opening the Pastoralists Association of West Darling AGM yesterday. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Pastoralists Association of West Darling yesterday informed the new Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW, Adam Marshall, of their frustration with getting drought assistance and dealing with kangaroos.

Mr Marshall was guest speaker at the PAWD’s AGM and later took questions from graziers.

PAWD president Lachlan Gall opened the floor and graziers raised their concerns about tackling the large kangaroo population, lowering the kill weights, promoting the market, tax breaks on drought loan repayments and problems with paperwork for aid and subsidies.

Please log in to read the whole article.