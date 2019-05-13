North lift for Howard

North’s Trent Barraclough wins the tap against Central ruckman Sam Beven on Saturday. PICTURE: Kelsie Mitchell North’s Trent Barraclough wins the tap against Central ruckman Sam Beven on Saturday. PICTURE: Kelsie Mitchell

By Kelsie Mitchell

The Bulldogs celebrated their player-coach Codie Howard’s 250th League game with a huge win almost as impressive as the man himself.

The game kicked off with North clearly dominating the field and Tyler McInnes booted their opening goal within the first two minutes. McInnes’ impressive marking was a feature in the first quarter.

Blake Clare, in a new role up forward, kicked North’s second fourteen minutes into the first quarter and this was shortly followed by another goal by Anthony Henderson as the Dogs ran all over the Magpies despite going against the breeze.

