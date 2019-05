Roos prevail in scrappy affair

Former teammates go at it as Michael Westley (left) and Marc Purcell battle for the loose ball.PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Former teammates go at it as Michael Westley (left) and Marc Purcell battle for the loose ball.PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

South recorded their 32nd consecutive win on Saturday at the Jubilee Oval but it wasn’t without a fight against a tough Robins outfit.

West had first use of a 3-4 goal breeze going towards the scoreboard end of the oval and they took immediate advantage with young Robin Brock Ellis kicking his side’s first major inside the first minute of the match.

The game tightened up from then on with neither side able to establish control. Despite kicking with the wind, West started with Jackson Ruddock as their loose man in defence which freed up Riley Schorn to do the same for South.

