Value in the household object

Naomi Royds (left) with fellow artist Naomi Wild, holding on to her treasured object - her ring. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Naomi Royds (left) with fellow artist Naomi Wild, holding on to her treasured object - her ring. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Braidwood artist Naomi Royds is chatting to locals about their personal and emotional connection to certain household objects as part her research into her next body of work.

Naomi’s residency at the Broken Hill Art Exchange has had her conduct interviews to gain insight about why they value certain household items so much.

The project is called ‘TROVE - Domestic object as Repository of Memory’, and she said the objects people bring in can be anything.

Please log in to read the whole article.