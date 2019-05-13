Vendor calls shots on ‘Watergate’ deal

By Craig Brealey

The company that sold water licences to the Federal Government for $80 million did all of the calculations itself and the government was happy to go along with it, according to a new investigation of the deal.

Indeed, the vendors, Eastern Australia Agriculture (EAA), estimated the volumes of the licences at the suggestion of the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, The Australia Institute said this week.

Further, the licences bought from two properties in the Condamine-Balonne valley in Queensland would provide little or no water to the rivers downstream, the Institute reported.

