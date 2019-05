BDT Biggest Morning Tea

By Emily Ferguson

The Barrier Daily Truth is again hosting a Biggest Morning Tea and organiser Cherie Carroll is inviting everyone to help out with a contribution of baked goods.

Since 2009 Cherie has been running the event for the newspaper as she believes it is a very worthwhile cause and she is hoping to beat last year’s fundraising total of $884.25.

“Anyone interested in baking and supplying treats for a good reason are more than welcome,” said Cherie.

