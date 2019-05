Yabbies too strong

Menindee Yabbies young gun Sinele King tries to get around the defence in Sunday’s sevens tournament. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Menindee Yabbies young gun Sinele King tries to get around the defence in Sunday’s sevens tournament. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

Menindee Yabbies showed the benefit of their hard work in the pre-season as both of its sides powered to dominant wins in the Musicians’ Club Outback Rugby League (ORL) Senior Men’s 7-a-side tournament at Lamb Oval on Sunday.

The tournament gave senior players starved of football the chance to participate and Yabbies, Menindee Wedge-Tailed Eagles and Wilcannia Wimpaatja all welcomed the chance to compete.

Yabbies (A) took on Menindee Wedge-Tailed Eagles first and posted a comfortable 56-6 win with Leo Johnson bagging four tries and the recent birthday boy, Sinele King, a hat-trick to top off his 18th celebrations.

