Beauty in the eroded object

Local artist Gritta Walker in front of some of her artworks for her ‘The Shape of Things’ art exhibition. Picture: Callum Marshall Local artist Gritta Walker in front of some of her artworks for her ‘The Shape of Things’ art exhibition. Picture: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

An exhibition exploring the natural beauty of erosion and the way time and change affects our environment is currently on display at the Regional Art Gallery.

Titled ‘The Shape of Things’, the exhibition is the work of local artist Gritta Walker, and involves a display of metallic artworks with their decomposition and natural erosion highlighted.

Gritta said change, and how it affects us, animals and the environment, was the main underlying theme of her exhibition.

Please log in to read the whole article.