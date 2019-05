Joes, Panthers start off on the right foot

Colby Stenhouse surveys his options. PICTURES: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Local soccer got underway on Sunday with St Joes and West picking up comfortable round one wins.

St Joes took on Alma in the early A Grade game and while both sides had their chances throughout the game, it was the Joeys who made theirs count.

They scored two goals in the opening half, both by Daniel Rose who was causing plenty of headaches for the Alma defenders. The Goats were able to peg it back a little before the break as Daniel McInerney scored to see Alma trail 1-2 at halftime.

