Kate on tele good timing for river

Kate McBride’s profile by “Australian Story” has resulted in her being overwhelmed with calls from people around the nation asking what they can do to help save the Darling River. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Kate McBride’s profile by “Australian Story” has resulted in her being overwhelmed with calls from people around the nation asking what they can do to help save the Darling River. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Craig Brealey

Politicians might not want to know about the Darling River but ordinary people and the next generation certainly do, says Kate McBride who was the subject of last week’s “Australian Story” on the ABC.

The popular weekly documentary showed how Kate had gone from being a schoolgirl walking in the dry river bed on her father’s sheep station three years ago to a leader in the fight to save the river from extinction.

Public anger at the destruction of the Murray-Darling system due to the over-extraction of water from its tributaries for cotton growing resulted in the National party being voted out in western NSW at the recent state election.

Please log in to read the whole article.