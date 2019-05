Dogs on show

Kirsty Murray with her Australian Champion ‘Maggiormente Cornuto’ aka Murphy the Neapolitan Mastiff. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Kirsty Murray with her Australian Champion ‘Maggiormente Cornuto’ aka Murphy the Neapolitan Mastiff. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The Dogs ’n Dust Show has received almost 400 entries as the event quickly approaches.

The Silver City Kennel Club and the Ladies Kennel Club of Broken Hill are very excited to be holding the Inaugural Championship Show over three days starting on Friday, May 24, at the Memorial Oval.

“We have received near 400 entries of pure-bred dogs from all over Australia,” said Ladies Kennel Club secretary Kirsty Murray.

Please log in to read the whole article.