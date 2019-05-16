Catholic Church claims convent

The Old Convent The Old Convent

By Myles Burt

The old convent is coming back to the Catholic Church.

The building, which has been owned by the Church of Christ since 1982, was sold to the highest bidder after it failed to reach the reserve price at an auction held in Sydney last week, said Mark Curtis of the Church of Christ yesterday.

“Over the weekend, our church agreed to an offer a little under what we were hoping for but we are happy with the outcome, particularly as The Old Convent has gone to a local concern,” Mr Curtis told the BDT from Denmark where he is on holidays.

