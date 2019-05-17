Festival has Menindee buzzing

Neil Murray wrote the smash hit “My Island Home” and others such as “Good Light in Broome”. He is among the top acts playing in Menindee next weekend. Neil Murray wrote the smash hit “My Island Home” and others such as “Good Light in Broome”. He is among the top acts playing in Menindee next weekend.

By Emily McInerney

The “Dancing on the Darling” music festival is fast approaching and it has Menindee buzzing.

The festival has been organised by the Menindee Tourist Association to give the town a boost after the Darling River disaster and the fish kills.

The show will take place from Friday, May 24, to Sunday, May 26, with some top Australian musicians in the line-up.

Please log in to read the whole article.