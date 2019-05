Anika’s got the style

Anika Molesworth in the InStyle Women of Style photoshoot. PICTURE: Steven Chee Anika Molesworth in the InStyle Women of Style photoshoot. PICTURE: Steven Chee

By Emily Ferguson

Young local farmer Anika Molesworth has added another award to her list but this time the accolade comes from a fashion magazine.

Anika has been named among InStyle magazine’s Women of Style as a Farmer of Change and one benefit of this was to bring attention to the work of farmers during this period of climate change.

Each year InStyle celebrates remarkable people who are challenging the norm in the fields of science, the arts, business and humanitarianism.

