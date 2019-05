Roos back to best

South’s Harry Butcher takes a nice mark in Wednesday night’s under 18s clash with North. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling South’s Harry Butcher takes a nice mark in Wednesday night’s under 18s clash with North. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

A stellar first half led South to a massive win over North in round four of the AFL Broken Hill under 18s competition on Wednesday night.

On a cool, still night at the Jubilee Oval, the Roos were on fire as they kicked 6.4 in the opening term and scored every time they went inside their attacking fifty during the term.

It was as complete a performance as you’re likely to see at this level and North had no answers. South sliced them up on the counter-attack and scored with ease.

