Young Robins run rampant

Nick Schofield clears the ball for West on Wednesday night. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

West maintained their unbeaten run with an easy 71-point victory over Central in their under 18s match at the Jubilee Oval on Wednesday night.

The Robins went into the game without a number of senior players including Jayden Sutton, captain Brock Ellis and vice-captain Jacob Johnstone but it didn’t seem to matter as they wasted no time in establishing control.

Suni Forner kicked West’s first goal within the first minute and they dominated the play. They won the first four centre-clearances, leading to four inside fifty entries and four goals as they broke out to an early lead.

