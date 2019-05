Daunting task for North

North’s Eddie Morgan, shown handballing in round one against South, found some form last week and will be important to his team’s chances today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan North’s Eddie Morgan, shown handballing in round one against South, found some form last week and will be important to his team’s chances today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

North will be hoping to do what no side has done in the last 32 rounds and defeat South when the sides meet today at the Jubilee Oval.

Please log in to read the whole article.