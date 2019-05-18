Rob calls on world to investigate Darling River

By Craig Brealey

The state of the Darling River has prompted a local grazier to invite the World Health Organisation and the United Nations to visit the river and investigate the “Third World conditions” under which people now live.

Rob McBride, of Tolarno Station below Menindee, said frustration with continued government inaction had led him to write this week to the Director-General of WHO and the Chair of United Nations-Water.

Mr McBride said the ecological catastrophe caused by maladministration had also deprived people of safe drinking water which was a denial of basic human rights.

