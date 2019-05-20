Doggies end streak

Jordan Vella takes a mark out in front of South’s Nick Brown. PICTURES: Tyler Hannigan Jordan Vella takes a mark out in front of South’s Nick Brown. PICTURES: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The North Bulldogs kick started their 2019 season with a comprehensive 40-point win over South at the Jubilee Oval, handing the reining premiers their first loss in two years.

Saturday, May 13, 2017. That was the date of South’s last loss in League football as North beat them by 35 points at the Alma Oval. Malcolm Turnbull was still Australia’s Prime Minister, Steve Smith and David Warner still held leadership positions in the Aussie cricket team and we were still waiting for season seven of Game of Thrones.

After 32 straight wins, a local football record, South were finally defeated and once again it was at the hands of North who outplayed them from start to finish in a fantastic display at the home of Broken Hill football.

Please log in to read the whole article.