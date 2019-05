Robins swoop Magpies

West’s Lachlan Harvey is tackled by Jason Masclet. PICTURES: Kelsie Mitchell West’s Lachlan Harvey is tackled by Jason Masclet. PICTURES: Kelsie Mitchell

By Kelsie Mitchell

West dominated Central by a whopping 87 points on Saturday at the Memorial Oval to regain top spot on the League ladder.

While Central may have hit the scoreboard first with a goal within the first two minutes, it was all West’s way from that point on. Regular defender Heath Harris enjoyed a rare foray forward to open West’s account, one of six first-quarter goals for the Robins.

To close the quarter, young Robin Brock Ellis kicked his second goal as West led by 31 points at the first change.

