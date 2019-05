Red Shield appeals for volunteers

Red Shield Appeal chairman Peter Keenan preparing for the appeal next weekend. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Red Shield Appeal chairman Peter Keenan preparing for the appeal next weekend. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The Salvation Army is in desperate need of volunteers for the Red Shield Appeal after a quiet year.

Chairman of the Appeal, Peter Keenan, said last year they were only able to cover 13 areas and raise $7500.

“Normally we would cover most areas and we could raise almost $20,000,” Mr Keenan said.

Please log in to read the whole article.