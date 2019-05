Drink drivers are done

Inspector Yvette Smith, along with other police officers, will be enforcing strong new penalties to help stop drink driving on NSW roads. PICTURE: Myles Burt Inspector Yvette Smith, along with other police officers, will be enforcing strong new penalties to help stop drink driving on NSW roads. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Low range drink drivers will now have their licences suspended immediately.

As of yesterday, Transport for NSW and NSW Police will implement new road penalties such as a three-month immediate licence suspension for low-range drink drivers coupled with a $561 fine.

Starting in December, mid-range drink drivers will have to install interlock devices.

