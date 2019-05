River, faith lost in election: Ayoub

Labor’s young candidate for Parkes, Jack Ayoub, on the Darling River during his campaign. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Labor’s young candidate for Parkes, Jack Ayoub, on the Darling River during his campaign. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Craig Brealey

Labor’s losing the election was a tragedy for the Darling River and the future of serious political debate in this country, said its candidate for the local seat of Parkes, Jack Ayoub.

Mr Ayoub won in Broken Hill, Menindee and Wilcannia but was defeated by the incumbent, the Nationals’ Mark Coulton who drew strong support in the rest of the electorate which covers half of NSW.

“I spoke with a few people today who said the percentage of votes was the highest for Labor in the country. I hope Mark takes notice of that,” said Mr Ayoub who was back at work yesterday in Coonabarabran where he is a teachers’ aide.

Please log in to read the whole article.